Veteran PN MP Jason Azzopardi has missed out on a seat in parliament following Tuesday’s casual election.

Azzopardi was one of 10 candidates vying for a seat on the ninth district.

He headed into the election acknowledging that his chances were slim. Azzopardi had placed third among the candidates who were not elected from the district. He also failed to be elected from the fourth district, which includes his hometown Paola.

Tuesday’s result sees Azzopardi’s 24-year career as an MP unceremoniously end.

The 51-year-old was first elected in 1998, becoming a parliamentary regular on the fourth district, which includes his Paola hometown.

The former MP served in cabinet as the parliamentary secretary responsible for lands between 2008 and 2013.

Azzopardi has made a name for himself as an anti-corruption campaigner, regularly calling out government wrongdoing.

His vociferous opposition of PN leader Adrian Delia contributed to him losing significant support on the fourth district.

Azzopardi’s first count tally on his home district plummeted from 2,497 votes in 2017 to 1,511 this time round.

He lost out to parliamentary newcomer Mark Anthony Sammut, who won the sole PN seat on the district.

Spats with Delia

Both Azzopardi and Delia narrowly avoided being kicked out of the party over their regular spats on social media.

Last year, the pair signed a declaration brokered by PN leader Bernard Grech in which Azzopardi backtracked on claims that Delia was in murder suspect Yorgen Fenech's pocket.

Azzopardi's own relationship with the Tumas magnate came under the spotlight over a Tel Aviv hotel payment he accepted from Fenech's uncle Ray.

A PN commission found Azzopardi had breached the party's ethics guidelines by accepting the gift.

The PN commission said that without in any way condoning the breach of ethics, it had no doubt that the gift did not influence Azzopardi in his role, including the cause he has taken up against the institutionalisation of criminality and corruption even when the target of his criticism were and still are the members of the Tumas Group.

Azzopardi was one of the lead figures in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which concluded that the state had responsbility to carry for the journalist's murder.