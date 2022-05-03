Thomas Mueller has extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2024, it was announced on Tuesday, with the Germany international set to spend his entire professional career at the Bundesliga champions, who he joined as a 10-year-old.

“The journey we have taken together since I joined the youth team in 2000 has been a fantastic success story so far,” said Mueller, 32, who won a record 11th league title with the Bavarians this season.

“So let’s continue it together,” added the 2014 World Cup winner, who has made 112 appearances for Germany since his international debut in 2010.

