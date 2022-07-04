Fabio Quagliarella will continue in Serie A next season after Sampdoria announced on Monday that the veteran striker had signed a one-year extension to his contract.

In a statement, Samp said that the 39-year-old former Italy forward “will stay with the ‘blucerchiato’ until 30 June 2023”.

Quagliarella has scored 105 times in 268 Samp appearances since joining in 2016 and is approaching his 20th campaign in Italy’s top flight.

He should break into the top 10 for Serie A appearances as he sits just four behind 10th-placed Silvio Piola — the league’s all-time top scorer — with 537 matches.

