Captain Fabio Quagliarella has signed a one-year contract extension with Sampdoria at 38 years old, the Italian side said on Tuesday.

Former Italy forward Quagliarella, who is the top Serie A scorer still playing, joined the Genoa-based outfit in 2016 from Torino.

“To the satisfaction of all, the striker with 233 appearances and 99 goals in our jersey has committed to Sampdoria until June 30, 2022,” the club said.

