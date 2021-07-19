Maltese sport was rocked by the news of the death of Louis Borg, the former president of the Malta Basketball Federation and the Malta Handball Association. He was 85 years old.

Borg has enjoyed a long career in sports administration as he was one of the founding members of the Malta Basketball Association.

From basketball, Borg moved to handball where was also the founder of the Malta Handball Association. He remained involved in this association up to last year when he was still the president. In fact, he spent 25 years at the helm of the local governing body.

During his career, Borg will always be remembered to be the person to have introduced the FISEC Games – which were a sports festival for students in church schools.

