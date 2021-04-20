A founder of RMF and pioneer of the Malta Sports Shooting Federation has presented the Richmond Foundation with a unique collection of over 150 trophies.

Paul Vella, who started his practice of skeet, trap and clay target shooting at the age of 21 and whose career spans 35 years, participated in the small Nations Tournament in San Marino and represented his country as a member of the Malta Olympic Committee in shooting events in Canada, Malaysia, India and Manchester.



He was also the proud recipient of various prestigious awards for trap and skeet shooting during World Cups and European Championships.



Richmond Foundation said it will be making use of part of the collection to raise funds to sustain its ever-increasing commitments.