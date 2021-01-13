Former Malta striker Michael Mifsud is set for a new challenge after he parted ways with Premier League side Sirens due to personal reasons.

The 39-year-old striker joined the St Paul’s Bay side this summer and was part of the squad that made their debut in European football when facing Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia.

Mifsud has struggled to secure a regular place with Sirens throughout this season making nine appearances, the majority of whom from the bench, and managing to score just one goal.

