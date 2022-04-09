MOSTA 3

Akinbule 73, 84

Mifsud 78

BALZAN 2

Andrejic 45; Zlatkovic 90

MOSTA

I. Akpan-7; R. Briffa-6 (57 J. Vassallo-6), C. Ememe-5 (46 W. Donkin-6), G. Acheampong-6.5, C. Failla-6.5, J. Bezzina-6 (63 M. Mifsud), B. Diarra-6.5, L. Riascos, Rafael-6.5, S. Akinbule-7 (89 D. Antwi), R. Ekani-6.

BALZAN

R. Briffa-5; A. Loof-5, M. Grima-5, M. Duric-6, N. Gulan-6 (80 N. Gulan), M. Johnson-6, U. Ljubomirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-5, M. Mijic-6, A. Andrejic-6, S. Cipriott-6 (58 G. Camilleri-5).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Mijic, Ljubomirac, Riascos, Bezzina, Johnson.

Red card Riascos (M) 90.

BOV Player of the Match Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan).

Malta’s all-time international top scorer Michael Mifsud opened his 2021-22 season account at the right moment as his introduction in the second half propelled Mosta to a 3-2 comeback victory over Mosta.

The highly-experienced striker was deployed midway into the second half when the Blues were trailing by one goal.

After Sunday Akinbule levelled Aleksa Andrejic’s first-half goal for Balzan, Mifsud scored and produced assist as the Blues edge closer towards safety with 28 points and three games left.

On the other hand, Balzan have succumbed to their 15th defeat of the season as they are now three points from safety.

