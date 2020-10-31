The Veterans Malta Football Association (VMFA) announced that the 2020-21 championship was postponed indefinitely due to the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Veterans Malta Football Association announces that the championship and other competitions for this season have been postponed indefinitely,” the VMFA said in a statement.

“The association is taking this step with responsibility in the light of the current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision was discussed with the member of the clubs.

“Despite having a protocol through which matches can be played, the VMFA believes that the wisest decision is to postpone all of its activities so that it can safeguard the health of everyone involved and at the same time give its helping hand in the national fight against the pandemic.”

The VMFA said that it believes that postponing its competitions will contribute to ensure that mass activities are not held.

“We have taken this decision in respect towars the doctors, nurses and all those who work in the health sector and so that we don’t add more pressure on these frontliners,” the VMFA said.