The veterinary service has stood by its report that ducks which have been dying at Salina been tested positive for Influenza A subtype H6 (avian flu).

Times of Malta reported on Monday that the Commissioner for animal rights had launched an investigation into the deaths after a privately commissioned report contradicted the first findings of the state veterinarian.

But the Veterinary Regulation Directorate stood by its findings on Tuesday, saying that confirmatory tests were carried out by the EU reference laboratory (EURL).

It said most of the feral waterfowl have been relocated to a secure place and efforts are being made to try to relocate the remaining birds. Further testing is also being carried out.

People were asked not to move any remaining birds to other sites without its official approval.

The directorate had reported earlier this month that the ducks were infected with avian flu and salmonella and could pose a threat to other wildlife in the area as well as the local food chain due to the possibility of transmission of disease through poultry.

However, a private report commissioned to investigate the cause of death of the ducks did not find avian flu or salmonella in the animals tested.

The private report, authored by veterinarian Catherine Portelli, said there were no signs of respiratory diseases in the ducks and that it was likely they died of poisoning or gastrointestinal disease. However, the conclusion was subject to the outcome of further toxicological tests, which are ongoing.