Scores of ducks have been dying at Salina, prompting the Veterinary Services to launch an investigation into the cause of death.

The Cleansing Department collected at least 20 dead ducks on Thursday alone, sources told Times of Malta.

Neighbours said a large number of ducks were seen dead in the past few days. Many appeared to blame stagnant water in the canal where the ducks live.

A commenter on the Rubs Puppy Love site said some 240 ducks had died in a month.

Birdlife Malta, which manages the Salina Nature Reserve said that the area where the ducks live, including the canal, do not form part of the reserve.

“These are domestic ducks and are not to be mistaken for wild birds, including other migrating ducks,” Birdlife said.

The society said it had noted their predicament and alerted the authorities.

“The reserve's management immediately called in the relevant authorities and people were sent on site to carry out tests. We are not aware of the conclusions of these tests and we have been calling on the Animal Welfare Department to take action and end the suffering for these ducks which are also in the wrong habitat, seeing that birds like these need fresh water to survive.

The society also called on the authorities to relocate the ducks.

The matter was also raised by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar who took to social media to raise alarm about the increasing number of ducks which were dying.