Sebastian Vettel was facing potential punishment Friday after riding a moped on the track at the Australian Grand Prix in violation of the rules, as his season went from bad to worse.

The four-time world champion jumped on a scooter to make his way back to the paddock after abandoning his broken down Aston Martin, which had smoke belching from the rear, in the first practice session at Albert Park.

The 34-year-old German was seen casually driving around the track, smiling and waving to fans, after the other cars had returned to the pits.

At one point he took his hands off the handlebars.

“This is the most iconic end to a practice session we can remember,” Formula One’s official Twitter account posted.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta