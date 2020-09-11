Sebastian Vettel said he has no regrets over his six years at Ferrari despite failing to achieve his objective and end the team’s long wait for a first drivers’ title since 2007.

And the four-time world champion made clear he felt revitalised by the prospect of joining Aston Martin next year – but looked back with pleasure on his years at Maranello.

“I don’t regret the years that I’ve spent with Ferrari,” said Vettel at Mugello ahead of this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix, which Ferrari are hosting to celebrate their 1000th Formula One race entry,

“They are a big part of my life. In the very beginning, Ferrari has a special place, the way I grew up looking at Michael [Schumacher] and him racing at Ferrari.

