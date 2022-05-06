Sebastian Vettel isn’t prepared to settle for second best as he contemplates the final chapter of his storied career.

The German legend, speaking to AFP ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, is contemplating his future, with his Aston Martin car failing to challenge the likes of Ferrari and former team Red Bull after a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign.

Four-time world champion Vettel last won a race in Singapore in 2019 and has just four points after missing the first two races of this season after contracting COVID-19.

He didn’t finish in Australia but came eighth in Imola two weeks ago.

