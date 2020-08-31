Sebastian Vettel said Ferrari have to remain calm and avoid any sense of frustration as they seek to shake off a dismal Belgian Grand Prix weekend ahead of their home Italian race next Sunday.
The four-time champion, who is in his final season with the Italian team, finished 13th on Sunday, one place ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, who won last year’s race.
