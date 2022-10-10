Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart have fired their American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, the club confirmed late on Monday afternoon.

The 44-year-old took over with the team in the second division halfway through the 2019-20 season, bringing them back to the top flight with a second-placed finish.

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation in 2021-22 on goal difference and sit second last this campaign. With zero wins after nine games, Stuttgart are the only Bundesliga team without a win.

