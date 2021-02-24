For the third consecutive year, the public is able to follow the Way of the Cross at Ta’ Passi fields, Għajnsielem, in a quiet and meditative atmosphere.

The graphic design of the stations is by Alexander Lateo.

On one side of each station there is a traditional meditation and on the other a modern representation of current problems, including solitude and bullying.

The Way of the Cross was set up by the same team that organises Betlehem f’Għajnsielem under the guidance of Franco Ciangura and Joseph Ciantar.

The Via Crucis is lit daily between 5 and 10pm.