A collection of paintings in watercolours, featuring the Via Crucis, is on display at the Xagħra Basilica oratory.

The paintings, by Gozitan artist George Apap, show the Way of the Cross, but with a difference: along the traditional way to Jesus’s crucifixion, various daily situations of pain and suffering are depicted.

These include old age and the frustration of being unable to cope with the demands and changes in one’s life, drug addiction and the suffering of family members, domestic violence and its effects on young children, injustice, wars, hunger and racial antagonism.

The paintings relay the message that everyone experiences their own personal via crucis.

Apap, of Xagħra, will be donating this collection to the basilica for eventual permanent display at the oratory.