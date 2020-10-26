Local radio station Vibe FM and Atlas Insurance have joined forces with Transport Malta to encourage responsible driving among Vibe FM’s ever-growing radio audience. The campaign is entitled “#GROWUP”.

The nationwide campaign, which is also endorsed by the Malta Road Safety Council and the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, was announced during last Thursday morning’s rush hour on radio and launched with a short video clip on social media.

The aim of the campaign is to send out a positive message with regards to driving safely, and to encourage the public to be cool by following the rules!

The video, filmed in September, features popular Vibe FM personalities joined on screen by their actual mothers and handholding them every step of the way to complete the simplest tasks.

The message of the video is that it is time to stop depending on others, and start acting one’s proper age when behind the wheel.

Frank Zammit, Vibe FM Station manager said: “We have been working on putting this together for a number of months and cannot have done this without the help of our partners in this initiative. It is a humorous clip but with a very serious message, one which we hope will drive the message home over the next few months, via different platforms. Being responsible is the new cool! It is time to grow up and take road safety seriously!”

Vibe FM Station manager Frank Zammit in a still from the video.

In the recent BA survey Vibe FM recorded its highest ever audience reach, and the two ‘peak rush hour shows’ – The Morning Vibe and Nate, Frank & Rossi were confirmed for the third time in a row as the number-one shows in their respective slots. This put the station in pole position to hit the right demographic for this campaign.

Pierre Vella, executive chairman, Malta Road Safety Council, said: “We can depend on others for a lot of things but when it comes to driving and road safety, the responsibility is all ours. Make sure that being save on our roads is of utmost importance, be attentive, alert and most important safe. Happiness is arriving at your destination in time and safely. Eyes on the road.”

Only by starting to take road safety seriously can one hope to bring the number of accidents, casualties and deaths on the road down. One should be proud to be doing the right thing and not taking unnecessary risks.

Robert Micallef, chief commercial officer at Atlas Insurance said: “Our message is a simple one: when driving, focus on driving and don’t be distracted by anything else. We augur that despite the new normal we are living, motorists do not relax while behind the wheel and keep their eyes firmly on the road.”

This nationwide drive safe campaign will span over the next few months via various platforms, both on-air and online!

For more information, visit vibefm.com.mt/grow up. To see the promotional video, log on to https://youtu.be/ae5Wwex4K-c.