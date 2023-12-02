BIRKIRKARA 3

Adailton 24

Marcelina 47og

Maia 78

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, J. Pajovic, E. Pepe, Adailton (53 A. Ciolacu), Y. Yankam (82 N. Micallef), P. Mbong (71 M. Maia), K. Zammit, A. Satariano (82 O. Elouni), E. Pena Beltre (82 D. Mariani), S. Zibo, A. Diakite.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg, L. Montebello (71 S. Paintsil), J. Mbong (54 J. Corbalan), R. Prsa, Elionay, U. Djuranovic (70 Y. Nenov), O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, Jonny.

Refereee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Satariano, Borg, Yankam, Elionay, Zapytowski, Bjelicic.

Red card: Bjelicic (Ħ) 45; Elionay (Ħ) 76

Birkirkara put their recent troubles firmly behind them as they produce a vibrant display to see off champions Ħamrun Spartans 3-0 at the National Stadium.

In the build-up to this match, Birkirkara interim coach Brian Chetcuti had asked his players for a strong response after the club’s recent travails which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats to Marsaxlokk and Naxxar Lions which saw coach Giovanni Tedesco hand in his resignation.

And the Stripes players duly delivered a vibrant display which saw them work their socks off throughout the 90 minutes, putting huge pressure on the Spartans players all over the pitch and managing to punish their opponents three times to return home with the three points.

