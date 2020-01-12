Barocco Foundation presents classic guitarist Bernard Catania to the first lunchtime concert of the new year at St. Catherine of Italy Church on January 14 starting at 12.30pm.

The talented guitarist possesses the knack of adapting to a wide range of techniques and styles; henceforth his repertoire varies from the baroque, Spanish, Latin-American and contemporary classical guitar genres. During this concert, Catania will perform vibrant guitar works by Antonio Lauro, Leo Brouwer, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Augustin Barrios, Joao Pernambuco, Gaspar Sanz and Isaac Albeniz amongst others. Amid his most exciting pieces are Un Dia De Noviembre and Asturias, two splendid vibrant Spanish pieces which evoke a thousand emotions of Latin-American passion and sensations.

Splendid vibrant Spanish pieces which evoke a thousand emotions

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8.

Tickets are available prior to the concert from the venue itself, by email: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com.