Barocco Foundation will be presenting classical guitarist Bernard Catania during its weekly lunchtime concert at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday.

Catania is synonymous with the ability at adapting to a wide range of techniques and styles. His repertoire varies from the baroque, Spanish and Latin American to contemporary classical guitar genres.

During this concert, he will perform guitar works by Joaquin Turína, Manuel de Falla, Francisco Tárrega, Miguel Llobet, João Pernambuco, Astor Piazzolla and Isaac Albéniz among others. Amid his most exciting pieces, there are Recuerdos de la Alhambra and Asturias, two vibrant Spanish pieces which evoke a thousand emotions of Latin American passion and sensations.

The concert will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets will be available prior to the concert from the venue itself, by sending an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952. For more information, visit barocco-malta.com.