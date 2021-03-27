SLOVAKIA 2

Strelek 49; Skriniar 53

MALTA 2

Gambin 16

Satariano 20

Slovakia

D. Kuciak, M. Koscelnik, M. Valjent, M. Skriniar, D. Hancko (38 J. Holubek), P. Hrosovsky (82 I. Schranz), T. Suslov (71 A. Rusnak), J. Kucka (46 D. Strelec), J. Gregus, R. Mak, M. Duris (46 R. Bozenik).

Malta

H. Bonello, S. Borg, E. Pepe, K. Shaw, J. Mbong, R. Camenzuli, E. Teuma (90 B. Kristensen), M. Guillaumier, P. Mbong (67 K. Nwoko), L. Gambin (67 J. Grech), A. Satariano (78 S. Pisani).

Referee Harald Lechner (Austria).

Yellow cards Camenzuli, Duris, Koscelnik, Bonello.

Malta picked up their first point in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign when they threw away a two-goal lead to share four goals with Slovavia in Trnava on Saturday night.

It was another impressive performance from Devis Mangia’s men who surely were left to rue what might have been after taking a stunning two-goal lead after the first half.

However, the Maltese endured a nightmare start to the second half where Slovakia scored two goals in the space of four minutes from a set-piece situation to snatch a point.

