Romanian deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan has toured Sibiu industrial park, developed by the Zacaria Group, a subsidiary of Alf Mizzi & Sons.

She was shown around by Jonathan Diamantino CEO.

AlfMizzi started investing in Romania 15 years ago, focusing on the development of residential blocks and industrial parks. The parks are leased to manufacturers and logistics operators.

The investment is made through Zacaria, a Romanian company named after Zachary Street, Valletta, from where the Mizzi family operated between 1945 and 1986. The residential developments all carry the name ‘Valletta’: such as Valletta Residence, Valletta Park, Valletta Towers and Valletta Lane.

The 40,000m2 industrial park in Sibiu includes tenants such as Kuka Automotive, which produce robotics for auto manufacturers, and Pall-Ex Romania the international leader in palletised freight.

The deputy prime minister said the Romanian government was committed to assisting companies such as Zacaria.

"I thank today's discussion partners for their honesty, their vision, their revitalisation of industry, and job creation,” she said.