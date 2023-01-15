Rowena Enriquez, vice-president of Europa Donna Malta, was elected to the executive board of Europa Donna, European Breast Cancer Coalition, during the European Breast Cancer Conference held recently in Barcelona.

The coalition represents 47 countries and national delegates from these countries had to vote to elect three new members to the board. Its headquarters are based in Milan, Italy.

The executive board is made up of nine members, who currently are from Slovenia, Greece, Sweden, Cyprus, the UK, Italy, Croatia, the Netherlands and Malta.

This is the second time that an Europa Donna Malta member is serving on this board. Gertrude Abela served from 2011 to 2016.