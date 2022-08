The man who was killed in a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday has been identified.

The police said he is a 29-year-old Eritrean.

He was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Qormi. and was certified dead on the spot. The accident happened in Triq Diċembru 13 at around 2pm.

An inquiry and police investigations are under way.