The Victim Support Agency is setting up regional offices in the south and north of Malta and in Gozo to enable easier access to those who need its services, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during the signing of an agreement with Sta Luċija Council, which will provide offices for the agency to handle the south of Malta.

Talks are underway on the acquisition of offices in the north of Malta and in Gozo.

The agency was set up in May, and Camilleri said that it had so far assisted almost 300 people.

The agency's CEO, Brian Farrugia, said the past four months had confirmed the need for the agency as people sought its help every day. The setting up of the regional offices, he said, would also help in the promotion of the rights of victims of crime.

Local Councils would also be roped in to assist the agency in community outreach programmes.