By The Grace Of God, a drama film about three survivors of a Catholic priest’s abuse who, as adults, set out to expose clerical sexual abuse hidden by the Church, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film is based on true-life events surrounding the 2019 conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon for concealing the conduct of Fr Bernard Preynat.

The plot centres around Alexandre (Melville Poupaud) who lives in Lyon with his wife and children. One day he learns by chance that the priest who abused him when he was in scouts is still working with children. He decides to take action and is soon joined by two other victims of the priest, François (Denis Ménochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud), and together they set out to dismantle the code of silence around historic abuse cases in the Church together.

The 2019 French-Belgian drama film premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival where it won the Jury Grand Prix. It also received critical acclaim in France and Belgium.

The film is rated 15 and is in French with English subtitles. To watch a trailer and to book tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/by-the-grace-of-god.