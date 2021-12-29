Cancer specialist Victor Calvagna, one of the founders of Puttinu Cares, is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Qawra late on Tuesday.

The charity, which cares for young cancer patients taken for treatment in the UK, has issued an appeal for prayers, saying he is in a very critical condition.

The well-known doctor was hit by a car near the national aquarium. The car had its windscreen smashed with impact. The accident happened shortly before 10pm.

It was the second blow in a day for the medical profession after the sudden death of cardiologist Albert Fenech.

It said he is in a very critical condition.