Victor Calvagna’s sports journey is being shared via a photo book, almost a year after his death shocked the country.

Calvagna, a paediatric cancer specialist, was co-founder of Puttinu Cares, which he set up in 2002 as a children’s cancer support group.

But there was another side of him “known only to the few privileged – Victor, the Ironman”, his friend Mark Galea says in his new book.

Victor, You Are An Ironman tells Calvagna’s fitness story through photographs of him along with his active group, accompanied by intimate anecdotes.

Calling themselves the ‘Weasels Pack’, Calvagna was part of an exercise group that brought together people from “different sectors of life, sharing one common passion, that of cycling”, Galea says in the book.

“We also shared the love for discovering unexplored areas and sharing memories. Victor was part of all this, fondly nicknamed by the other members of the group as Spartacus or It-Tabib.”

Reliving the lost memories

Galea got the idea for the book days after Calvagna’s tragic accident a year ago when the Puttinu Cares president died a week after he was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay while he was out jogging.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Galea said he felt a responsibility to tell the world “how strong Victor was”.

“I want the young children that were treated by Victor who maybe today might not appreciate him because they are too young, I want them to one day look at this book and say ‘this guy saved my life’.”

The book took a toll on Galea as he scoured through years of photos, reliving the bittersweet memories.

“It was a rollercoaster. I can’t say it wasn’t enjoyable because I was remembering someone I really missed, which is a different kind of joy.”

The book contains more than 600 photos and chronicles Calvagna’s cycling journey, which began in 2009.

It took Galea nine months to compile the images, talk to his friends and compatriots who, as the book’s name suggests, also became Ironmen alongside the charitable doctor.

To gain the title, Calvagna had to complete one of athletics’ most gruelling feats: an Ironman triathlon.

In 2017, Calvagna completed the 70.3 Barcelona Ironman in just over seven hours, after swimming 1.9km, biking for 90km and finishing it off with a 21.1km run.

The following year, Calvagna completed a full Ironman in 14½ hours by going double the distance of his previous achievement, this time in Austria. Galea was with him for both journeys.

“There are no words to describe seeing Victor coming through the finish line and the guy with the microphone shouting, ‘Victor, you are an Ironman!’” he said.

“That is the instance when I saw Victor at his peak, at his maximum satisfaction.”

Galea intended the book to be a homage to Calvagna, and not just in content.

All the book’s proceeds are going to Puttinu as the project honours Calvagna’s memory and ideals.

“Although during training, he was fun,” Galea says in the book, “when he finished before us, he would check his phone, and answer any work-related phone calls or e-mails he would have received.

“His responsibilities towards his patients came first, before even settling down for a coffee at the end of a hard training session.”

Victor Calvagna, left, and Mark Galea cycling together.

A national tragedy

While on a 10km run on December 28 last year, the Puttinu Cares president was struck by a car, leaving him in a critical condition and shaking the country to its core.

He was declared brain-dead and a week after the incident, the charity announced his passing. In one final altruistic act, his organs were donated.

“Dr Calvagna was a humble man who gave his life to sick children and their parents whom he loved,” the charity’s Facebook post said.

Tributes poured in when news of the 63-year-old’s passing became public.

“Malta has lost a true hero,” Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

“Victor Calvagna will never be forgotten,” Prime Minister Robert Abela wrote. “No words can describe the good that he did.”