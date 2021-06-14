Victor Sciriha has decided to step down as president of Valletta FC, the Premier League club announced during the club’s annual general meeting on Monday.

Alexander Fenech, who held the role of vice-president, has now been appointed as the club’s new president.

Sciriha has been at the helm of Valletta FC since 2013 and since then he has established himself as one of the most successful presidents at the club of the modern era.

In fact, during his charge Valletta FC have won seven league titles, three FA Trophies, the Super Cup seven times, three Euro Challenge Cup, the 100 League Anniversary Cup and the pre-season Betfair Cup when Valletta beat Italian giants Juventus on penalties.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta