In preparation for the feast of Santa Marija, which celebrated in Victoria, Gozo, every August 15, Għaqda Armar Santa Marija will inaugurating the restored main pedestal of Santa Maria, which is installed every August in the city’s Independence Square, it-Tokk.

The restoration project, which has been going on for the past three years, was carried out by volunteers of the association and included the gold guilding of all its wood-carved ornaments and re-painting of its faux marble.

A new ornamental gate will surround the pedestal. The pedestal is 110 years old and was inaugurated on August 13, 1913. Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia designed this masterpiece.