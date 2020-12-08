The feast of the Immaculate Conception will be celebrated in Qala and Victoria today.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Pontifical Mass at the Immaculate Conception sanctuary in Qala at 9.30 am.

During Mass, Gabriel Vella, of Qala, will receive the Order of Acolyte. The choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono.

The traditional motor vehicles pilgrimage – from Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary to the Immaculate Conception Sanctuary – starts at 1.30pm. Qala archpriest Ignatius Borg will bless the vehicles and distribute mementoes to the participants.

In the evening, the rosary will be said at 5pm, followed by the antiphon and Holy Eucharist benediction.

In Victoria, Mgr Joseph Gauci will lead a concelebrated Mass at the Franciscan Conventual Friars church in Victoria at 9.30am.

Fr Josef Pace, OFM Conv., parish priest of St Paul’s Bay, will deliver the panegyric. The Laudate Pueri choir, under the direction of Canon George Frendo, will take part.

There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, led by members of the Legion of Mary, bet-ween 3 and 4pm.

Fr Richard Farrugia, Heart of Jesus major seminary rector, will celebrate Mass at 4pm. Canon Joseph Zammit will lead vespers at 5pm, followed by prayers.

The antiphon Hodie Egressa, (est. 1884) by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia (known as tal-Vers), will be sung by Laudate Pueri, followed by Holy Eucharist benediction.

At the end of the celebration, soprano Rosabelle Pavia will sing the Ave Maria.