Joseph Debrincat of Victoria has been appointed maestro di cappella of the Gozo Cathedral, succeeding Colin Attard who had occupied the position for the past 25 years.

Debrincat (pictured) studied music at the University of Malta under leading composers, including Charles Camilleri, Joseph Vella and John Galea. He furthered his studies in conducting under Michael Laus and subsequently attended masterclasses in Milan with renowned conductor Herbert Handt.

In 2005, he was awarded an M.Phil in music from the University of Malta after submitting a dissertation on the unique compositions of Francesco Azopardi (1748-1809) at the music archives of the Gozo Cathedral.

Debrincat was the first bandmaster of the Santa Margerita Band of Sannat and was appointed maestro di cappella of the same village in 2000. He is also the assistant bandmaster of the Leone Band Philharmonic Society.

Debrincat also founded the Classique Foundation and for the past two years was the mastermind behind the festival MUSIC+.

He has also conducted the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra on more than one occasion.