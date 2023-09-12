Vcitoria will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Divine Grace at the Capuchin Friars sanctuary on Sunday, September 17.

Capuchin Friars Provincial Ivan Scicluna OFM Cap will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass at 9am and Mgr Lawrence Sciberras will deliver the homily. The Żebbuġ parish choir, under the direction of Mro Franco Cefai, will take part.

The traditional pilgrimage of cyclists and motorcyclists will leave the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary at 11.30am. On arrival in Victoria, Fr Guardian Mark Scicluna OFM Cap will bless participants and distribute mementos.

Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo will celebrate Mass at 6pm. It will be animated by the Gozo Diocesan Youth Choir, directed by Dorienne Portelli.

The procession with the statue of Our Lady of Graces, starts at 7pm. At the end of the procession, soprano Ruth Portelli will sing the Ave Maria on the church parvis, followed by Holy Eucharist blessing. The Leone Band, under the direction of Mro Colin Attard, will participate. Marita Zammit Cassar will lead the singing of the Our Lady of Divine Grace hymn inside the church.

Tuesday, September 19, is a day of thanksgiving. Fr Scicluna, OFM Cap will celebrate Mass at 7pm. After Mass, the statue of Our Lady will be carried back into its niche.