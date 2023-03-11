The Victoria local council is strongly objecting to a plan to build a new road, amid fears it will pave the way for a cluster of apartments on the site of the locality’s last remaining green lung.

The 10,300-square metre site close to the Downtown Hotel and opposite the new aquatic sports centre is within the development zone where five floors are permitted.

The new road would open previously protected land to construction - NGOs

The space would fit more than 300 three-bedroom apartments and see Victoria’s population increase by nearly 1,000 – 13 per cent.

The Victoria council came out strongly against the development (PC/00050/17) in 2021 since it would involve the demolition of vernacular structures, including a historic farmhouse deeply characteristic of the area known as Tal-Belliegħa.

This green area, a last remaining lung in Victoria, would disappear under contruction if the proposed road goes ahead.

Sources said the council met again this week to discuss its position before Tuesday’s Planning Authority executive council meeting. It decided to stick to its original objection and will be presenting its position to the PA’s executive council.

The stand reflects the sentiment of many Victoria residents and heritage NGOs who are putting up a fight against the application.

The developer, Joe Cordina, is seeking to establish the road layout of the parcel of land on the west side of Wied ta’ Karawendi. The site boundary abuts Triq L-Ewropa and Triq Il-Belliegħa. This would allow the entire site to be developed.

The land is subdivided into 10 ownership parcels and the state owns the largest parcel.

Residents and NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and the Environment and Resources Authority have objected to the development application, saying the new road would open previously protected land to construction.