The Franciscan Capuchins of Victoria are celebrating the feast of St Francis of Assisi with various religious activities at the Our Lady of Divine Grace sanctuary. On Thursday, they celebrate dedication day, while on Friday, first Friday of the month, there will be the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the morning.

On Saturday, Fr Guardian Mark Scicluna OFM Cap will lead a concelebrated Mass at 6pm, followed by the Transitus – the passing of St Francis from this life to life with God.

On Sunday, after Mass at 9am, there will be the blessing of animals and pets at the church parvis, where a pizza night will be held later in the evening.

The Franciscan Tertiaries will meet on Monday, October 9, while the Fra Baskal prayer group will meet on Tuesday, October 10. Fra Baskal spent almost all his life serving the sick friars, looking after the sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces and begging for alms for the sanctuary. He was well known for his devotion to the Holy Eucharist and to Our Lady of Graces.

The St Monica Vocal Ensemble will give a concert, Harmonies of Faith, at the sanctuary, on Sunday, October 15, after the 9am Mass.