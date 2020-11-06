Victoria Hotspurs and Kerċem Ajax opened their GFA Division One campaign in winning fashion after overcoming newly-promoted Sannat Lions and SK Victoria Wanderers respectively.
The Hotspurs, who are considered as serious title challengers to defending champions Nadur Youngsters, registered a 5-1 win over Sannat Lions.
