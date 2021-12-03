In the first two matches from the second round of the GFA Division One, Victoria Hotspurs and Oratory Youths both obtained victories against Sannat Lions and Xewkija Tigers respectively, to move away from the lower places in the standings.

The Hotspurs confirmed their ambition to make up for their poor showings in the first round of the competition as they strolled to a 5-2 win over Sannat Lions.

The win enabled Victoria Hotspurs to join the Lions on the eight-point mark in the league standings.

The Hotspurs took eight minutes to take the lead through Olimpio Gabriel Fernandes before Robinson Blandon Rendon made it 2-0 from a free-kick six minutes later.

