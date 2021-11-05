In the first two matches from the BOV GFA Knock-Out competition for first division teams, Victoria Hotspurs and Għajnsielem obtained wins so that they have set up a semi-final showdown later on this season.

Victoria Hotspurs needed extra-time to defeat Sannat Lions by the odd goal in three.

The two sides were aiming for qualification but were erratic in front of goal, so it was no surprise that the match ended in extra time as the regular time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sannat took the lead on 25 minutes. Lucas Silva Gomes won the ball just outside the area and fired the ball home.

However, parity was restored on 36 minutes when Olimpio Gabriel Fernandes hit a fine strike that flew into the net.

