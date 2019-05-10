The Victoria International Arts Festival is taking place until July 15. Today at 8pm at St Augustine Church, Victoria, there will be a concert by the Quartet Arantius, composed of Emirzeth Henriquez from Venezuela (violin), Silvia Marrero Herrera from Spain (violin), Raquel Cobo Alvarez from Austria (viola) and Ilayda Irem Canduran from Turkey (violoncello). Admission is free. For details on the festival, visit www.viaf.org.mt.

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus