The Victoria International Arts Festival is taking place until July 15. Today at 8pm at St Augustine Church, Victoria, there will be a concert by the Quartet Arantius, composed of Emirzeth Henriquez from Venezuela (violin), Silvia Marrero Herrera from Spain (violin), Raquel Cobo Alvarez from Austria (viola) and Ilayda Irem Canduran from Turkey (violoncello). Admission is free. For details on the festival, visit www.viaf.org.mt.
PREVIOUS
Rooney's still got it - stunning goal from his own half
NEXT
Watch: Boy who helps friend wins kindness award
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.