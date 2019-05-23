The Victoria International Arts Festival continues until July 15.

Today at noon at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria, there will be a concert by the Cordia Quartet composed of David Lang and Emese Toth from Hungary (violin), Jacob Portelli (viola) and Frank Camilleri (violoncello).

Tomorrow at 8pm on the roof top of the same museum there will be a concert by the Royal Conservatoire Brass from Scotland, comprising Rebecca Goodwin, Marcus Shanks, Emily Stokes and Rebecca Wilson (trumpet), Isaac Wilshire (horn), Rebecca Butchart, Jesus Gonzalez and Jordan Robertson (trombone), Alan Adams (bass trombone), Andreas Theocharous (tuba). The conductor is John Logan.

Admission is free. For details on the festival programme, visit www.viaf.org.mt.