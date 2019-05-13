VIAF continues on Monday at St George’s Basilica with the famous Martinů Quartet in a concert of works by Janáček and Dvořák. For the latter, they will be joined by guest violist Pierre-Henri Xuereb for a performance of the famous Quintet in E Flat Major Op. 97.

On Tuesday, at St Francis Church, an unusual string trio consisting of two violas and a double bass will perform works by Bach, Bartók, Hummel and others.

Local band BrassTubes will be joined by talented pianist Francis Camilleri for a concert of classical and jazz pieces on Wednesday in the Aula Mgr Farrugia, while the following day the Arantius Quartet from Upper Austria will perform works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn at St Augustine church. All concerts start at 8pm and are free of charge.

www.viaf.org.mt