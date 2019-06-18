The Victoria International Arts Festival continues this week with the following programme:

Today

Le Jardin Musical with Christine Antoine (violin/leader), Katia Lagresle (violin), Catherine Simon (viola), Dennis Jeannet (violoncello), Oliver Destéphany (double bass) and Pierre Perdigon (harpsichord) of France at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, at 8pm.

Tomorrow

Comet Musicke with Marie Favrier (mezzo soprano), Camille Rancière (violin and viola), Cyrille Métivier (cornett and violin), Francisco Mañalich (tenor and viola da gamba), Aude-Marie Piloz (viola da gamba) of France at St George’s Basilica at 8pm.

Wednesday

L’État Libre de Neige with Cathrine Bothner-By (soprano), Hans Olav Gorset (flute), Sigurd Imsen (violin), Tormod Dalen (violoncello), Roger Morland (double bass), Ulrik Gaston Larsen (guitar), Lars Henrik Johansen (harpsichord) of Norway at St George’s Basilica at 8pm.

Thursday

Arianna Art Ensemble with Raffaele Nicoletti, Beatrice Scaldini (violin), Giorgio Chinnici (viola), Andrea Rigano (violoncello), Alessandro Nasello (bassoon), Paolo Rigano (lute, guitar), Cinzia Guarino (harpsichord) of Sicily at St George’s Basilica at 8pm.

Friday

Violin and harpsichord duo Jacob Portelli and Joanne Camilleri at Aula Mgr G. Farrugia at 8pm.

Saturday

Clarinet and pianoforte duo Jože Kotar of Slovenia and Luca Ferrini of Italy at Aula Mgr G. Farrugia at 8pm.

Sunday

Pianoforte trio Klara Pantillon (violin) and Christophe Pantillon (violoncello) of Austria and Biliana Tzinlikova (pianoforte) of Bulgaria at Aula Mgr G. Farrugia at 8pm.

For more information visit www.viaf.org.mt.