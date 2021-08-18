Maltese sailor Victoria Schulteis has secured another prestigious result to her CV when she placed second in the European WASZP Games in Lake Garda.

The Games were originally scheduled to be held in Norway but the organisers were forced to switch venue and were hosted by the Circolo Vela Arco.

The competitions saw all 87 participants, made up of male and female sailors, taking the water to battle out for the honours.

Schulteis produced a very consistent run of results throughout the whole 14 races held and managed to finish the event strongly to take second woman overall and had a top ten performance on the final day.

