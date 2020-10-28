The Victoria Scout Group commemorated its founder and its 1st Group Scout Leader, Joseph G. Grech, with the inauguration of a bronze bust at its headquarters in Victoria. The bust is the work of Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia. It was cast in bronze at the Domus Dei 1963 foundry in Rome.

The idea to erect the memorial was the brainchild of the current Group Scout Leader Lorrie Saliba, who, for the past two years, has been working hard to make it happen. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma blessed the memorial, while group council treasurer Gino Mizzi presented a money donation to Mgr Teuma in aid of charity.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Mgr Teuma and Farrugia were each presented with a copy of the book on the group’s history. Farrugia then presented a painting to Saliba.

Speeches recollecting Grech’s life, including his hopes, the difficulties he encountered in setting up the Victoria Scout Group, the various initiatives taken so that the group could continue to function and his vision for his beloved scout group and for Gozo, were delivered by Saliba, group council chairman Michael Grech and the group’s librarian Carm Cachia.

Present for the occasion were also Chief Scout Reuben Lanfranco, Chief Commissioner of the Scout Association of Malta Anton Pisani, group patron Giovan Pace, Victoria mayor Josef Schembri, council members and leaders.

Also present were members of Grech’s family.