Victoria Group Scout leader Lorrie Saliba will pass on the leadership baton to his successor, Jesmond Scerri, during an annual general meeting at the Victoria headquarters on Saturday.

Saliba has held the post for the past 30 years.

During the meeting, the group scout leader, the secretary and treasurer will present their reports, while the Cub Scout, Scout, Venture Scout and Rover Scout of the Year awards and certificates of merit will be distributed to the winners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of persons physically present at headquarters will be very limited.

However, the meeting will be livestreamed on the scout group’s Facebook page. Members are urged to follow the meeting online.