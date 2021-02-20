Jesmond Scerri was handed the leadership of the Victoria Scout Group by outgoing leader Lorrie Saliba during an annual general meeting held recently at the Victoria headquarters.

Scerri, the third group scout leader in the history of the Victoria group since its inception in 1963, delivered a short speech where he promised to continue in the steps of his predecessors.

Due to the current health restrictions, the ceremony was livestreamed on the Group’s Facebook page for the benefit of members, parents and supporters.

Following reports by Saliba, the Group Council chairman Michael Grech, the Group Council secretary Celine Portelli and the Group Council treasurer Gino Mizzi, a video of various presentations, held earlier and during which each recipient was called individually to receive the award, was transmitted.

The Rover Scout of the Year went to Sarah Grech, while Matthew Grech got the Venture Scout of the Year trophy. Ludvic Azzopardi and Sean Spiteri lifted the Scouts of the Year award, while the Cub Scout of the Year (Saturday Pack) and the Cub Scout of the Year (Seeonee Pack) went to Jan Sacco and Jake Galea respectively.

Certificates of Merit went to Venture Scouts: Presley Clark and Karl Galea; Scouts: Mattia Cassar, Jake Sacco and Joseph Mizzi; and Cub Scouts: Jaiden Jo Formosa, Bernard Borg, Sven Zerafa, Warren Cauchi, Luca Schembri, Anthony Spiteri, Gabriel Grech, Adrian Hili, Francesco Mercieca and Andreas Tabone.

Saliba then described his life as a member of the group for the past 58 years, 30 of which as its leader.

At the end of the meeting, Grech presented a silver miniature campsite, including a tent, a campfire, a flagpole and a figure of a scout to Saliba.