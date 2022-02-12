The Victoria Scout Group will be holding an annual general meeting at its headquarters on Saturday. Awards will be presented to Cub Scouts, Scout and Venture Scout of the Year.

Group scout leader Jesmond Scerri, group council chairman Michael Grech, secretary Celine Portelli and treasurer Gino Mizzi will deliver their respective reports.

As in previous years, instead of sending Christmas cards, the group decided to donate money to philanthropic organisations, including the GuateMalta Foundation and the missionary movement Ġesù fil-Proxxmu. Other presentations will take place during a meeting to be held outdoors next week.

In keeping up with the recommendations issued by the health authorities in respect to COVID-19, the number of persons physically present at the headquarters will be limited. However, the meeting will be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.