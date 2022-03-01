Since attendance at the Victoria Scout Group headquarters for the recent annual general meeting was restricted due to health regulations, the following week, a group meeting was held outdoors, in Dwejra, to allow the whole group and parents to participate in the award and certificate presentations.

The Venture Scout of the Year went to Mike Angel Galea, while Mattia Cassar lifted the Scout of the Year Award. The Cub of the Year (Saturday Pack) title went to Jordi Spiteri, while Bernard Borg was presented with the Cub of the Year (Seeonee Pack) Award.

Certificates of Merit went to Matthew Grech – Venture Unit; Sean Spiteri – Troop; Paolo Sultana – Troop; Anthony Spiteri – Troop; Jacob Grech – Troop; Gabriel Cutajar – Saturday Pack; Luke Spiteri – Saturday Pack; Giorgio Anici Camilleri – Seeonee Pack and Warren Cauchi – Seeonee Pack.

Other certificates were presented to members of the Green Six and the Black Six who won the Inter-Six monthly competitions.

The presentation of awards and certificates was followed by the investiture of cubs and scouts and going-up ceremonies from the Cub Scout Packs to the Troop section and from the Troop section to the Venture Unit.

These events had been put on hold for the past two years due to the virus pandemic.